River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,276 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $306.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

