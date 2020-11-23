River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 137,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 990,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Starbucks by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

