River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

