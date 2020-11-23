River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,419,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

