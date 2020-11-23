River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $230.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.