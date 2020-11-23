River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $327.92 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $335.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

