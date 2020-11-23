River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $110.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.