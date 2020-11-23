Robert W. Baird Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $130.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.