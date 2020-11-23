Robert W. Baird Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $70.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

