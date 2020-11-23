Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. 2,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

