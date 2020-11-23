Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (RSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 25th.

TSE:RSI opened at C$4.90 on Monday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

