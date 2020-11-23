Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.65.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $263.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,166 shares of company stock valued at $56,285,945 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.