Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

ROOT opened at $17.03 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

