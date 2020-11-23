Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,226. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

