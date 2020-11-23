Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

