Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

