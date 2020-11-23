Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

