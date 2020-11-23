Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.65.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of -37.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

