Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $39.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ATKR stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,862 shares of company stock worth $853,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,825 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

