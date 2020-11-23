Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$75.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.25.

TSE DOO opened at C$65.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.23. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.56 and a 1 year high of C$78.42. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

