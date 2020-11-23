Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

