Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Critical Review

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 1.90% 3.97% 2.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saipem and 5N Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $10.19 billion 0.21 $13.44 million $0.18 12.15 5N Plus $195.97 million 0.76 $1.78 million N/A N/A

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Saipem and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 2 0 0 2.00 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

5N Plus beats Saipem on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects, as well as operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels. As of December 31, 2019, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of fifteen vessels, including six ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, three standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig; and onshore drilling rig fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services. Its products are associated with various metals, including cadmium, gallium, germanium, indium, and tellurium. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment principally manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting-point and optical alloys, and refined selenium and selenium chemicals. Its products are used in the pharmaceutical, animal health, electronics, and industrial applications, as well as in the animal-feed industry. The company also offers semiconductor compounds and wafers; and fine metallic powders. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.