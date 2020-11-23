Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.42 ($15.79).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €14.99 ($17.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $810.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.84 and its 200 day moving average is €13.05.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.