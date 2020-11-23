Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $4.73 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 187,668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 854,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

