Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 418 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $7,445,234. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.20. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

