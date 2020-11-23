Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,050 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $2,209,966.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares in the company, valued at $52,375,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.70. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,944. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

