Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,683. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

