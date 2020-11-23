Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $164.21. 31,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,261. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

