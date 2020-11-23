Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $213.36. 5,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

