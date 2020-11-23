Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,395,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,548. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.