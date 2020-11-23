Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 387,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

