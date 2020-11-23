Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

NYSE GE traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 1,131,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,361,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

