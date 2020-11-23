Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.78. 2,429,418 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

