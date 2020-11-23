Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,804,168. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

