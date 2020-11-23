Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $115.44 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $115,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.48. 45,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $335.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.80 and a 200 day moving average of $299.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

