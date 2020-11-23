Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $19.45 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 113,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.17 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 663,626 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.