Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 371,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,336. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

