Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $30.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

