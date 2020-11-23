Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $233,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 208,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 126,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

