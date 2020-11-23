Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.40.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,205. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

