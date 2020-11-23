Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $525.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $540.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

