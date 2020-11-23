Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

