Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $64.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $64,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 713,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,854,430. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $179.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

