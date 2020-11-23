Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 245,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,542,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

