Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 50,837 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 281,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 167,833 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 205,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.53. 1,257,335 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

