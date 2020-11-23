Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 53.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.75. 29,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,795. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

