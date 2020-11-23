Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,095 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 708,274 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,016. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.