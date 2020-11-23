Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.09. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,754. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

