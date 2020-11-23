Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,300. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $57.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.