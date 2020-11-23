Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.46. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,185. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $215.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.38.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

